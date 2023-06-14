Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu asserted that none of the government school teachers has been asked to do duty during Ambubachi Mela 2023.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pegu wrote, "No teacher has been given Ambuwasi duty. Infact duty detailment is not yet done —@DCKamrupMetro has clarified. Further, no exams are scheduled now in the schools as per academic calendar."

No teacher has been given Ambuwasi duty. Infact duty detailment is not yet done —@DCKamrupMetro has clarified.



Further, no exams are scheduled now in the schools as per academic calendar.@SchoolEdnAssam pic.twitter.com/PtUpdMxYTs — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 14, 2023

Also Read: Assam government ropes in school teachers for Ambubachi Mela 2023 duty



Earlier a notification from the Inspectors of Schools cited that the Assam government has decided to rope-in efficient school teachers for the smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela 2023.

In a notification from the Inspectors of Schools, Kamrup (M) District Circle reads, "With reference to the subject cited above, I have the honour to request you for providing 5 nos. of efficient teachers from HS School and 3 nos. of efficient teachers from High School as per the enclosed list of schools for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela, 2023."



"The name of teachers with contact number is mandatory to send this Inspectorate on or before 13 June 2023 positively without fail," the notification adds.