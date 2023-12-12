The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Tuesday announced the election to the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in Dima Hasao district on January 8.

Meanwhile, the results will be declared on January 12, 2024.

The council, which operates under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, provides a degree of autonomy to the region, allowing for self-governance in certain administrative areas.

The district, formerly referred to as North Cachar Hills, was renamed Dima Hasao, meaning 'Dimasa Hills' in the Dimasa language, though the council retains its original name.



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This will be the 13th Autonomous Council Election for the region.

The council itself is composed of elected members from 28 Autonomous Council constituencies, who serve five-year terms. These members are responsible for various subjects such as agriculture, education, health services, and more, reflecting the council's legislative and executive powers.

The current Chief Executive Member leading the council is Debolal Gorlosa.

As the region moves closer to the election date, the final electoral roll will be published, and the official election notification will be released once all preparations are complete. The political parties and candidates are expected to engage in the democratic process, representing the diverse interests of the people of Dima Hasao.

The election is a crucial moment for the district, as it will determine the leadership and direction of the council for the next five years.