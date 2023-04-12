AIIMS Guwahati, which is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be a boon for the northeast region, said Prof. (Dr) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS on April 12.

He said this while addressing a press conference and added, ''Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Guwahati, Assam on 14th April 2023, which will be the first AIIMS of the northeast region''.

Briefing the media further, Puranik said that AIIMS Guwahati has started the patient care services via telemedicine in 2022 and limited OPD for local residents started and most of the clinical departments are functional.

''MBBS course started in AIIMS Guwahati from the academic year 2020-21. The first batch of MBBS students at AIIMS, Guwahati started their classes from a temporary campus at Narakasur hilltop, in the Institute of Paramedical Sciences adjoining Guwahati Medical College,'' he said.

He said that on March 5, 2022, the academic and administrative activities shifted to the permanent campus at Changsari.

As per Executive Director, currently, there are 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nursing officers, and 12 senior residents at AIIMS Guwahati.

''To facilitate clinical exposure and clinical postings as per curriculum for 4th and 5th-semester students, MOU has been signed with Maligaon Railway Hospital,'' he said.

Dr. Bhupen Barman, DMS, HoD General Medicine, AIIMS, Guwahati and Dr. Kaustav Kumar Bairagi, DMS, HoD Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, AIIMS Guwahati were present during the press conference.

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