Amid internal disagreements within the state unit, Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi from Assam stated that he was not born with a 'golden spoon'.

His statement comes in the context of alleged ongoing internal rifts within the party.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said, "I have already spoken to the party that if I have to contest then I will prefer the Nagaon Constituency seat and I think even the party will address my concern because of the fact that we are not born with a 'golden spoon'."

Speculation swirls around Gaurav Gogoi's potential candidacy in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency with conflicting reports emerging from party insiders. While some sources suggest a likely bid from Gogoi in Nagaon, others hint at a dual-contest strategy with Jorhat as a potential alternative.



Also Read: Assam CID summons Rahul Gandhi, Congress netas for destruction of public properties during Nyay yatra

The uncertainty surrounding Gogoi's candidacy has heightened the rift within the Assam Congress, with reports indicating a shift towards Jorhat as a contingency plan. Speculation mounts over the contenders for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. As the rift for Congress party seats in Nagaon continues, the spotlight now shifts to who will emerge as the final candidate.

Earlier, Bordoloi had shared a comprehensive report card of his five-year tenure as the Nagaon MP stating transparency and accountability to his constituents. However, Hazarika's response implied scepticism, suggesting that despite Bordoloi's efforts, the party hierarchy may prioritize dynastic succession over individual merit.

Further speaking on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Bordoloi asserted that Gaurav has sought his desire from three constituencies and filed an application but the latter only applied from one constituency, the Nagaon constituency.

On the sideline Congress MP Abdul Khaleque also claimed that it is high time for the state party's president and in-charge to unite the party together so that no other leaves the party due to miscommunication.