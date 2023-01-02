Echoing same views of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State's Special DGP, GP Singh on January 2 shared data of the landmark drop in the number of rhinos killed in the state and said not a single rhino was killed in 2022 by poachers.

“Our efforts against illegal rhino poaching have yielded good results. Last year in 2022, not a single rhino was killed by poachers in Assam. The last such incident happened on December 28, 2021, in Hilkund, Kohra under the Golaghat district. Our efforts against poaching will continue,” Singh tweeted.

CM Sarma on January 1 during an interaction with media personnel of various print, digital and electronic media on the first day of New Year had said, “2022 was a landmark year, probably after 25 years not a single case of rhino poaching was reported whether it be in Kaziranga, Orang, Manas or Pobitora National Parks. There has been a significant decrease in cases of rhino poaching although there have been remote cases of one or two incidents”.

Lauding the efforts of Assam Police and Forest personnel, Assam CM has enumerated confidence in the government of continuing with its efforts to stop the illegal poaching of rhinos.

Additionally, in yet another progressive initiative undertaken by the state government, there has been a significant decrease in accidents in the state, especially on December 31 and January 1.

Compared to previous years where there have been reports of 50 deaths due to road accidents, last year the number came down to 15.

Unfortunately, yesterday that is December 31, 2022, Cachar reported three deaths, Golaghat 1, Tinsukia 1, and one dead in Dhemaji.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is optimistic that with continued efforts of the administration and cooperation of the people, cases of road accidents will decrease to zero in the coming years.

Also read : Assam witnessed a significant decrease in cases of rhino poaching and road accidents: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma