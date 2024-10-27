The Assam Cabinet, during a key meeting on October 27, approved the proposal to issue a notification regarding the modification of the list of villages under the Mising Autonomous Council.

The moves aims to benefit the people of the council area.

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Key points regarding the modification announced by the Cabinet:

- De-notification of 273 census villages that are not inhabited by Mising population

- Modification of 253 census villages to Part Villages to include only the Mising inhabited parts

- Fresh notification of 255 villages, either in part or in full, inhabited by Mising population

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It has also been informed that only part of any village which is predominantly inhabited by Mising population will be included in the Mising Autonomous Council.

The Assam government also granted approval to the Patharkandi Municipal Board under section 4 of Assam Municipal Act, 1956, aiming proper governance in the urban area.

The decision to accord ex-post facto approval to the creation of the board was approved by the Assam Cabinet today.