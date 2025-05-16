In a major step towards safeguarding human rights and promoting dignity for all, the Assam government has officially notified a comprehensive state policy to combat human trafficking and witch-hunting.

The move is aimed at ensuring a safe, abuse-free, and equitable society across the state.

Titled “The Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting”, the policy was notified by an order of the Governor on May 6, 2025, and has come into effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

Announcing the development, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X: “The Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting is now officially notified. A significant move to safeguard human rights and uphold dignity.”

Vision and Mission

The policy envisions a state where every individual can live a life of equal worth, free from all forms of abuse, and fully participate in private and public life. Its mission is to create a safe and equal society where individuals can:

Claim entitlements and access services



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Live free from violence

Enhance their capabilities

Exercise control over their circumstances

This will be achieved through departmental convergence and synergy, promoting safety, protection, and rehabilitation.

Key Focus Areas and Challenges

The policy recognises that human trafficking and witch-hunting disproportionately affect women and girls. While trafficking is termed as an organised and fastest-growing criminal enterprise, witch-hunting is categorised as a deeply rooted social crime driven by regressive cultural beliefs.

Given Assam’s strategic geographical location—sharing borders with six other northeastern states, and international boundaries with Bangladesh and Bhutan—the state remains particularly vulnerable to such crimes.

Despite the enactment of the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2018, which categorises witch-hunting as a cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offence, the issue persists. Between 2022 and 2024, Assam Police recorded 32 cases of witch-hunting, signalling the need for further intervention.

Implementation Mechanism

The Department of Women and Child Development will serve as the nodal department for implementing the policy. Additionally, other departments will be designated as core or allied stakeholders.

Committees will be constituted at the state, district, and gaon panchayat levels to ensure coordinated interventions, focusing on prevention, protection, rehabilitation, and prosecution of offenders.

The Assam government hopes the policy will serve as a robust framework for eradicating human trafficking and witch-hunting, ensuring that survivors receive justice, protection, and support.