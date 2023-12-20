In a developing story, Dhubri Police arrested two dreaded brothers in crime in the early hours of Wednesday, who had stolen over twenty bikes in the previous few months in the Dhubri district.

The bike thief was caught red-handed by the Dhubri police while attempting to steal a bike in Dhubri town by the town rider party and the TSI Dhubri Police station.

The thief has been identified as Saddam Hossain resident of the Athanir Char region in Dhubri district.

Further interrogation led to the recovery of four stolen bikes from the Dharmasala area and the arrest of one more accomplice named Riazul Hoque, elder brother of Saddam.



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As per sources, it has come to light that out of seven brothers including the accused Saddam five of them are thieves who had committed such crimes in different areas of Dhubri district.

Earlier, Saddam was captured on a CCTV camera on October 5, which was installed in the premises of a mosque from where he had stolen a bike bearing registration AS-17D-8662 at around 1 o'clock.

It is believed that more stolen bikes might be recovered once the interrogation procedure is completed.

Preliminary investigation into the matter is conducted by the police personnel further information will be shared as per law.