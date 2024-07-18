A notorious criminal, Salim Uddin, has been transferred from Karimganj district jail to Jorhat jail amidst allegations of unethical practices.

Salim was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the abduction and murder of a young man named Naaz from Bhanga Bazar area in 2012.

Initially, a court had passed an execution order for Salim. However, the high court later stayed the execution and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Salim and his accomplice Hifjur were then sent to Karimganj jail. After spending a few years there, Salim was shifted to Silchar jail on charges of unethical practices against Hifjur.



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Hifjur eventually escaped from Silchar jail but later died in a police encounter in Cachar.

During his time in Karimganj jail, Salim allegedly built a huge empire and indulged in various immoral activities. Following complaints from the Karimganj district administration and Karimganj police, the jail IGP finally ordered Salim's transfer to Jorhat jail.

The order states, "In inviting a reference to the letter on the subject cited above, sanction is hereby accorded to the transfer of life convict AC/591 Salim Uddin from District Jail, Karimganj to Central Jail, Jorhat on Administrative Ground with prior intimation to the Jail concerned.You will be responsible for the transfer of convict with tight security and with proper escort as per rule."