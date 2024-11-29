In a major breakthrough, Moirabari police, under the leadership of Inspector Pankaj Das and guided by Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya of the Morigaon district Crime Branch, arrested notorious cyber-criminal Ehiyabur Rahman Muktar.

The arrest was made in connection with Case No. 178/24 registered at the Moirabari Police Station.

Known for his involvement in multiple cyber crimes, Muktar's apprehension is seen as a significant achievement in the fight against digital fraud in the region.



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Following his arrest, police from Moirabari and Morigaon have begun joint interrogations to unravel the extent of Muktar's criminal network and identify possible accomplices.

The arrest of Muktar highlights the increasing focus of law enforcement agencies on tackling cybercrime and ensuring justice in a domain that often evades traditional policing methods.

Authorities are expected to release more details as the investigation progresses.