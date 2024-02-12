Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing on the floor of the House during a query raised by MLA Kamalakhya Purkayastha with regards to National Register of Citizens (NRC) said that the final phase of the NRC is in the hands of the central government.

Answering to the question raised by MLA Purkayastha, CM Sarma said, "The final phase of the NRC is in the hands of the central government. The state government has completed the first phase of work. Those named in the final NRC of the total 27 lakh citizens under review will get their Aadhaar cards back"

The chief minister further added that the government is putting in all efforts to complete the entire process without any discrepancies and is committed to release the final NRC list as the earliest.

However, CM Sarma also added that out of the 27 lakh citizens, 17 lakh are found eligible to get their Aadhaar cards back.

Meanwhile, the state is gearing up for the much awaited Budget to be tabled for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 12.

Assam's Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog, is preparing to present the state budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, February 12. This will be her fourth budget. Neog has previously stated that this budget will be realistic.

The budget session of the state assembly commenced on February 5 and will end on February 28. In the previous year, Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore. In other news, the Assam cabinet has approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, aimed at curbing fraudulent healing practices in the state.

The state cabinet of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, in a meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati on Saturday.

This was announced by Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. The bill aims to provide relief to victims of fraudulent magical treatments.

Also read: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to present state budget for 2024-25 fiscal year today