In a strongly worded press release, the NSCN/GPRN (Yung Aung faction, Myanmar-based) has issued a scathing condemnation of what it termed as “violent attempts” by Coal India Limited (CIL) to forcefully evict Naga villagers and other tribal communities from the Ledo region of Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The group accused CIL and its subsidiaries, along with conglomerates like ONGC and Geo Enpro Petroleum Ltd, of decades-long looting of coal and crude oil across the Assam-Arunachal border, particularly in the Tinsukia and Changlang districts. The Tangsa Nagas, who have been protesting against these extractive operations, have allegedly been ignored, leading to escalating tensions in the region.

“This rampant and unethical mining is closely associated with land grabs and forced displacement of indigenous people,” the NSCN/GPRN claimed, calling it a “deliberate violation of fundamental human rights.”

The faction alleges that environmental degradation has reached irreversible levels, affecting the “sacred lands of the indigenous Nagas and other tribal communities.” It further accused the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh of collaborating with mining corporations to suppress local resistance and dilute indigenous identity.



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“This is a direct policy to threaten the identity, culture and traditional way of life of the indigenous people and to reduce them to refugee status in their own homeland,” the statement read.

Declaring its unequivocal support for the Tangsa Nagas, the group reaffirmed their ethnic and cultural bond, asserting, “Tangsa people are Nagas by flesh and blood, and their security and well-being are not negotiable.”

In a chilling warning, the NSCN/GPRN indicated it may resort to “appropriate military action” if the exploitation and displacement continue unchecked.

“We will protect the interests of our people and respond to their wishes with appropriate military action,” it stated.

The press statement concludes with a resolute declaration:

“NSCN/GPRN stands firm in our commitment to defend the Naga ancestral land, our natural resources and our national freedom.”

This comes amid rising tensions and growing concern over the extractive industries’ impact on tribal territories across Northeast India. Neither Coal India nor the Assam or Arunachal Pradesh governments have responded publicly to the accusations at the time of filing this report.