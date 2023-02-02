One of the most sort after grandmothers for all, Subhadra Devi aka 'Kolija Aaita' passed away on February 2 in Guwahati.

Notably, the age-old lady was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital on January 19 due to old age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment at ICH.

Although the 107 years old lady was partially recovering, the old age home authorities attributed Subhadra Devi’s recovery to the continuous efforts of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital doctors, medical staff, and raisers.

Subhadra Devi alias ‘Kalija Aita’ is a resident of Pramod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home.

On the other hand, on January 23, Assam state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta Deb took stock of the health of Kalija Aita.

As per reports, the grandmother's health has started deteriorating gradually and it further deteriorated towards the end of the day.

Meanwhile, the state health minister informed the Superintendent of GMCH to make all the examinations for the grandmother free of cost from Gauhati Medical College.

Also read: Assam Rifles seizes Marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh in Karimganj district, one held