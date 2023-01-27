Assam Rifles on January 26 said it has seized Marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh and apprehended one person from Rongpur in the Karimganj district of Assam.

The seizure was made during after the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with Ratabari Police Station and seized Marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh.

''ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 19 LAKHS IN ASSAM

Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on 24 Jan, in a joint operation with Ratabari Police Station, seized 48 kg Marijuana worth Rs 19 Lakhs and apprehended one individual from Rongpur, Karimganj District, Assam,'' Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES SEIZES MARIJUANA WORTH RS 19 LAKHS IN ASSAM

Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles on 24 Jan, in a joint operation with Ratabari Police Station seized 48 kg Marijuana worth Rs 19 Lakhs and apprehended one individual from Rongpur, Karimganj District, Assam. @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/CuNNgkqhDj — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) January 25, 2023

In another such seizure, the security force also seized illegal India-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the Tegnoupal district of Manipur.

As per Assam Rifles, the illegal IMFL worth Rs 20 lakh, was seized in Nungourok village in Tegnoupal district.

In December last year, the Kamrup Excise Department during a late-night raid had seized 75 liters of ID liquor and 14 bottles of IMFL of different sizes from two unauthorized liquor-selling centres.

Acting on complaints received, the Superintendent of Excise along with her team conducted a search operation in Jalukbari circle and moved onto the Pandu Bazar area where they found huge consignments of liquor stored illegally.

Although no person was arrested, the search team moved further towards Tetelia, Gotanagar, and Jaymati Nagar areas to continue their search operation.

A total of 6 cases have been registered under section 61(b) of the Assam Excise Act 2018 and a compounding fine of Rs 12000 was released from Jaymati Nagar with regards to the recovery.

Due to a significant rise in crimes in Guwahati city, the police conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in the city.

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