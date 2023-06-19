The flood situation in Lower Assam is likely to worsen after Bhutan released excess water from the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant reservoir in Kuricchu River in Bhutan, reports emerged on Sunday.

The Kaladiya River and the Pahumara River in the Barpeta district are flowing above the danger level as a result of the release of excess water. This has caused residents' concerns, as the state is already experiencing a flood-like situation with thousands of people affected.

Residents were urged to exercise caution by the administration and district officials, who are on high alert.

According to the ASDMA report released on Saturday, the current floods have affected 37,535 people in 13 districts across Assam.

According to the ASDMA, 25,275 individuals in the Lakhimpur district alone have been affected, as have 3,857 individuals in the Dibrugarh district and 3,631 individuals in the Biswanath district.

According to the ASDMA, the water level of the River Kopili is rising in the meantime in the districts of Nagaon and Puthimari at the National Highway crossing in the district of Kamrup.

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