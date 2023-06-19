Intermittent firing ensued on the intervening night of June 18 after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village, injuring one army personnel in the ensuing firing, according to sources.

Army columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One army personnel sustained gunshot wound who was immediately evacuated and shifted to Military Hospital Leimakhong.

His condition is currently reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress.

Earlier, 9 people were reported killed and several injured after miscreants opened fire at Khamenlok village under Kangpokpi in Manipur. An FIR was also lodged in Imphal police station.

The incident took place on June 12 June at around 6:30 PM.

As per the FIR, VP Srivastav, Second-In-Commmand, Camp Comdt. HQ IGAR (S) lodged a complaint against one identified as Jagat Thoundam, Advisor to Indigenous People's Front, Manipur.

Miscreants also burned down several houses in Khamenlok village, and several people were left injured in Gobajang, Tamenglong district.

The situation in the violent northeastern state remains tense, as security personnel continue to patrol high-risk areas in order to prevent a breakdown in law and order.

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