Assam on high alert amid Bangladesh unrest, Himanta warns of security threats

Assam has been placed on high alert following a fresh wave of unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, asserting that the state government is closely monitoring developments across the border.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official programme, Sarma expressed serious concern over the situation in Bangladesh, alleging that members of the Hindu community were being subjected to atrocities. He also claimed that elements currently in power in Bangladesh have made statements about including Northeast India within their country, remarks he described as alarming and dangerous.

The chief minister further stated that Assam has witnessed infiltration from Bangladesh at various points in time and stressed the need for heightened vigilance. Emphasising national security, Sarma said the state must keep a sharp watch on developments in the neighbouring country to prevent any adverse impact on law and order.



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Referring to his earlier remarks, Sarma reiterated that repeated statements by so-called Bangladeshi elements advocating the merger of Northeast India with Bangladesh were irresponsible. He asserted that India, being a nuclear power and the world’s fourth-largest economy, would not remain silent in the face of such claims.

Bangladesh has recently seen renewed unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the anti-government protests that eventually led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. The situation has raised security concerns in bordering Indian states.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that prohibitory orders have been imposed along the India–Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district as a precautionary measure to prevent illegal movement and potential threats to public order. Security agencies remain on alert as authorities continue to assess the evolving situation.