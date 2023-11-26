An active cadre of Manipur's militant outfit United Tribal Liberation Army (SK Thadou) has been arrested at Jirighat in Cachar. The militant cadre was arrested in a joint operation by The Assam Rifles and The Jirighat police of Cachar.

The arrested militant cadre has been identified as Henlenmang Lhouvum. Home is in Senapati district of Manipur state. Based on intelligence inputs, a team of Assam Rifles and Jirighat police raided Jirighat Laxminagar Khasia Punji on the Assam-Manipur border and arrested the militant.

The raiding team also overpowered the arrested militant and recovered five live cartridges along with a .32 pistol. According to the police, the arrested youth is an active cadre of the United Tribal Liberation Army (S.K. Thadou), a militant outfit in Manipur.

Police said he had come to Jirighat Lakhinagar Khasia Punji on the border to sell pistols. A police investigation into the incident is underway.

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