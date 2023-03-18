In a fresh development over the Geography paper leak case, Assam Police on March 18 apprehended a person for alleged being the mastermind, who morphed HSLC Geography question paper.

As per reports, the suspected person has been identified as Masum Ali, who is from Assam's Nagaon district.

Soon after the rumours spread across the state that the Geography paper of the HSLC exam has been leaked, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu was quick enough to deny such reports and claimed the paper was from 2021 which was allegedly morphed by some miscreants.

''The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of the leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station,'' Pegu tweeted.

The Minister further appealed to students not to get confused by such fake news on social media unless SEBA gives a clarification.

He also claimed that some miscreants tried to create confusion among the students by making such an old question paper viral.

"I appeal to the students not to get confused by such fake news on social media unless SEBA gives a clarification. It is already clear that this is not the question paper this time but the old question paper. A case will be registered against it,’’ Pegu added.

Also read: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu denies reports of Geography question paper leak, urges students to be alert