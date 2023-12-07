Assam Police has arrested one person from Merapani under Golaghat district over alleged Maoist links.

The arrested person identified as Aditya Saikia was earlier arrested in a similar case in 2012. He even served jail term over his alleged Maoist links. He was granted bail after serving three months in jail.

Acted on special inputs, Assam Police carried out a search operation and arrested Saikia.

Further investigation is underway in the case

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