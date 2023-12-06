Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha has advised the Corporators of Agartala Municipal Corporation to take the initiative in creating massive awareness about the Central and State-sponsored schemes for the benefit of the public.



Dr Saha said that a significant wave of enthusiasm among the people in Tripura following the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the Government of India and Proti Ghore Sushasan 2.0, launched to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of delivering the benefits of various schemes to the last mile of society.



"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is working to deliver developmental schemes to people of all sections. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Proti Ghore Sushasan 2.0 campaigns are organized to ensure that every person gets access to people-oriented projects. The initiative has been taken to ensure that everyone, including the poorest of the poor in society, can take advantage of the central and state schemes," said Dr. Saha.



He mentioned that the government has initiated efforts to reach 100 per cent of people-oriented projects of the Center and the state.



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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the delivery of flagship schemes of the central government to all sections of the people. The present state government is also working in the direction directed by the Prime Minister. The state government has taken an initiative to provide opportunities to those who have not yet received the benefits of various central projects under the Prime Minister's initiative," he added.



"These campaign vans will visit all rural areas, Village Committees, Nagar Panchayats, AMC areas of the state and make people aware of the facilities and benefits of the central scheme. Additionally, it will be ensured that administrative facilities are delivered at the doorsteps of people. The corporators of AMC should take the initiative to make common people more aware of public schemes. Common people should be made more aware of public-oriented schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Skill India, Make in India, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Digital India, etc. Along with this, necessary initiatives should be taken to facilitate these projects," he said.