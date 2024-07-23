Assam Police in Rupahihat, Assam arrested a notorious criminal, Chand Mian, from Central Shialmari, Nagaon on July 23.

The arrest was made when Mian was found in possession of a .22 caliber USA-made pistol. This detention follows Mian's alleged involvement in a recent shooting incident in Kanchanpur just a few days ago.

Chand Mian is not a newcomer to criminal activities; he has a history of involvement in multiple robberies. His arrest is expected to provide crucial leads and insights into a series of unresolved criminal cases in the region.

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The local authorities are lauding this capture as a significant step towards enhancing public safety and reducing crime rates in Ruphihat and its surrounding areas.