Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 19 said that the state police successfully apprehended a Bangladeshi national attempting illegal infiltration in Karimganj district. The individual, identified as Md. Arif, was sent back across the border.

In a statement on social media, Sarma praised the efforts of the Assam Police, stating, "Our personnel are fully alert to thwart such infiltration attempts in the Indo-Bangladesh border."

This successful operation follows an earlier incident on September 23, when Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district. The individuals—Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar—were taken into custody as part of the state's enhanced security measures.

Chief Minister Sarma applauded the action taken by the Assam Police, reiterating, "In yet another successful pushback operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, Assam Police managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh individuals through the Karimganj border."

On September 22, Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in separate instances, demonstrating the commitment of security forces in Assam to monitor and maintain strict vigilance at the international border against illegal infiltration.

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