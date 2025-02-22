One person lost his life while ten others sustained injuries following a head-on collision between a night super bus and a truck in the early hours of Saturday, February 22, near Guwahati . The incident occurred near TechCity in the Bongra area under Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

According to sources, the impact of the collision caused the bus to lose control and crash into a roadside tree, resulting in extensive damage and injuries to multiple passengers. Tragically, the bus handyman, identified as Mohinur Rahman, died on the spot. The severity of the accident was such that his body was found in three separate pieces, requiring nearly two hours for recovery.

The ill-fated bus, bearing registration number AS-17-B-8779 and named SWAPNA, was traveling from Dhubri to Guwahati when the accident took place. In a shocking turn of events, both the bus and truck drivers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning the injured passengers.

Upon receiving information, police and emergency response teams rushed to the site, facilitating rescue operations and ensuring the road was cleared for other commuters.



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