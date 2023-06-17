In wake of the current weather situation in Assam, the Inspector of Schools in Bongaigaon district on June 17, revised the timing of the educational institutions.

The Inspector of schools has revised the timings of both provincial and private educational institutions from 9 AM starting in the Bongaigaon district.

“In pursuance of requests received from many Heads of schools and considering the weather situation and in the interest of the students as per discussion with Deputy Commissioner, Bongaigaon the timing of the educational institution (both Prov. & Private) under Bongaigaon District Circle is hereby rescheduled from 9.00 AM. The order will come into force with immediate effect,” an official notification read.

As per the flood report, a total population of 37, 535 individuals has been affected by the floods, with Biswanath district witnessing the highest number of affected residents, totaling 3,631.

Families have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters, as the rising waters render their houses uninhabitable.

In response to the crisis, the local administration and disaster response teams have been working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the affected communities. Relief camps and distribution centers have been set up across the affected districts.

Biswanath has established four such camps, while Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri have opened one each. These centers aim to provide shelter, food, clean water, and essential supplies to those displaced by the floods, offering a ray of hope amid the chaos.

Also read: Floods devastate Assam leaving 37535 residents displaced, one dead in landslide