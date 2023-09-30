Just one month into the opening of the Nilachal flyover in Kamakhya Gate, Guwahati, a shocking incident took place today after a truck hit four motorcycles and a bus, killing one on spot and injuring several others.

According to sources, a truck collided with four motorcycles and a city bus, killing one person on the spot and injuring several others. The truck was moving towards the Bharalumukh side on the flyover when it hit the other vehicles.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed yet. Numerous individuals, including the motorcyclists and bus passengers, were injured.

The accident caused substantial damage to the dividers, railings, and electric poles. A similar accident was reported on the flyover a month ago when a truck hit a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The truck was reportedly speeding and hit the cart from behind, causing it to overturn. The worker driving the cart sustained minor injuries. Jalukbari police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and seized the truck. The accident happened on the Nilachal flyover just hours after its opening, causing significant traffic congestion.

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