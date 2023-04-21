Assam Police on April 20 seized a huge consignment of illegal liquor and apprehended a person in connection with the matter from a village in the Tinsukia district of the state.

The seizure was made after a team of Panitola Police Station under the leadership of Tinsukia District Additional SP (Crime), Moidul Islam, raided the house of Mukut Hazarika of Habichuk Gandhiya village under Panitola police station of the district.



''In this raid, which was conducted on the basis of secret information, the consignment of illegal liquor was recovered and seized in the house of Mukut Hazarika. In this case, Hazarika was detained by police,'' an official statement said.

Tinsukia Sadar Police Station Pragjyoti Buragohai, SI Pankaj Bora of Panitola Police Station, and the team of Panitola Police Station were also involved in the operation.

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