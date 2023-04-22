A man lost his life while another critically injured after a truck hit an ambulance head-on in Assam’s Dhemaji district on April 22.

The accident took place during the wee hours of Saturday, April 22. The deceased has not yet been identified.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Sources claim that the truck was travelling at a high speed and crossed the divider on the road, crashing into the ambulance coming from the opposite direction.

A passerby while speaking to the reporters said, "I was passing by and saw one stuck under the wheels while the other dead. The ambulance was probably coming from Lakhimpur. Don't know about the truck though. The injured person has been taken to Lakhimpur hospital who has a leg wound. The incident probably took place at around 5.30 am".

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely damaged, claim reports.

The local police and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after getting alert about the accident. While the deceased person's body was sent for post-mortem examination, the injured person was immediately transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

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