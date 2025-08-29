Assam: One-man inquiry commission to probe Umrangso mines tragedy

The Assam government has constituted a One-Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Anima Hazarika, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the Umrangso Mines tragedy that claimed the lives of four persons, with several others reported missing.

According to a notification issued by the Political (A) Department on January 24, 2025, the Commission has been tasked with ascertaining the facts and causes leading to the incident, identifying the persons or organisations responsible for illegal rat-hole mining in the area, and fixing responsibility in case of lapses by authorities. It will also recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.



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The Commission will hold a public hearing on September 9 and 11, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Room No. 212 of the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Family members of the victims, individuals, organisations, or any person with information regarding the tragedy are invited to present oral or material evidence before the Commission.

The Secretary to the Commission, Kulen Sharmah, ACS, has formally issued the public notice inviting participation in the inquiry.