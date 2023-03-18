In a successful operation conducted by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, one ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was apprehended on March 18 from Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The ULFA(I) cadre was arrested from Bisa Gaon in Lekhapani under Tinsukia district

The operation was launched based on special input regarding the movement of a suspected cadre with a weapon in Lekhapani area.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Subash Chetry, a resident of Dibong Bari.

One 7.62 mm pistol with four live rounds were recovered from the cadre.

The cadre later confessed to having links with ULFA(I) after interrogation by the Army personnel.

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