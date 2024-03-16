In April, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will initiate online registration for Class IX students, as announced on Friday.

The registration will mandate the submission of the 17-digit student ID of Class VIII, used in the Gunotsav or Siksha Setu portal for government schools, or the UDISE code for private schools. SEBA's notification stressed that no registration can be completed without this 17-digit student ID.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced that online registration for Class IX students for the year 2024 will commence in April 2024. The registration will require the 11 digit UDISE Code of each school, similar to last year's process.

This year, however, the 17 digit Student ID of Class VIII, used in Gunotsav or Siksha Setu for government schools and available in the UDISE database for private schools, will be obligatory.

Schools are instructed to enter this ID into the registration portal, as stated in the Class VIII marks sheet, which must be collected upon admitting the student into Class IX. SEBA will provide further details regarding the exact registration dates and comprehensive instructions in due course.

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