In a remarkable decision, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri sentenced a police constable to life imprisonment on March 14 for murdering a woman.

The accused police constable, Mukut Chandra Roy, was found guilty under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code Act and was imposed a fine of rupees five thousand along with the life imprisonment and had to face an additional six months of ordinary imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

Talking to the media the Special Public Prosecutor of the Court, Dinesh Choudhury stated that the brief of the case is that, the victims husband lodged an First Information Report (FIR) before the Golakganj Police Station stating that, when his wife was alone at home, the accused Roy, in a pre-planned manner conspired and entire the house with a inferior intention and brutally murdered his wife.

It is to be noted that, as soon as the victim Konika Devi Sarma realised accused Roy was acting in an unpleasant manner and Sarma, began to yell, the accused Roy, got furious and abused her and grabbed her neck and held on to it till she died. The four-year-old daughter of the victim witnessed the entire heinous deed.

Later, the victim's husband Sukul Chandra Deb Sarma lodged an FIR on Golakganj police station, the case was registered bearing Case No. 606/2012 against the accused person namely Mukut Chandra Roy and the matter was taken up for investigation.

Upon completion of investigation, the case based on the material in the case diary, the Court of the Additional and Sessions Judge, Syed Burhanur Rahman, presided over Sessions Case No. 357/2013 at the Dhubri district court and found the accused guilty after hearing sixteen witnesses, highlights the gravity of the crime committed by Roy and serves as a significant step toward ensuring justice for the victim.



The Judgement further stated that she (the victim) must have undergone immense physical pain and agony when the offence was committed by the accused and not only had the convict gone on to commit the ghastly, abominable, inhuman and barbaric act the extent of barbarism committed by the convict-accused is also reflected from the fact that he grabbed her neck in order to muffle her voice.



The judgment was met with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the murdered victim, who had waited for a decade. The successful culmination of legal proceedings signifies not only a significant achievement in delivering justice but also a deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.

Also read: Eastern Nagaland shutdown: ENPO halts government works over Frontier Nagaland dispute