Assam opposition demands rehabilitation for Karbi Anglong violence victims

Opposition parties in Assam on December 31 urged the state government to prioritise the rehabilitation of families affected by recent clashes in West Karbi Anglong district. In a joint memorandum submitted to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, leaders from the Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference and other parties also called for adequate financial compensation for the relatives of the two people who lost their lives in the violence.

The memorandum stressed that livelihood support through employment, skill development, and access to short-term credit should be provided, along with restoration of community infrastructure such as schools, roads and bridges. It also said compensation should be given to both tribal and non-tribal families for loss of life, injury, livelihood and property damage.

“Rehabilitation of the affected must be prioritised. Besides, livelihood restoration through employment or skill development, and including priority access to credit and loans on short terms and the restoration of community infrastructure, including schools, roads, and bridges, should be done,” the memorandum said.

ALSO READ | Assam opposition slams govt over Karbi Anglong unrest, alleges political conspiracy

The recent unrest in the Kheroni area erupted amid tensions between Karbi and non-tribal residents over alleged land encroachments in grazing reserve areas, leaving one person dead in police firing and another burned alive, and injuring more than 180 people, including security personnel.

The opposition also sought a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence and called for suspension of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member over allegations of evidence destruction.

A joint delegation visited the violence-hit sites and met victims’ families, accusing the administration of failing to handle the situation and alleging a political conspiracy behind the clashes.

(With PTI inputs)