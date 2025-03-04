The Assam Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday, March 4 as opposition parties demanded the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees. The heated debate led to a brief adjournment of proceedings and the suspension of an MLA for the day.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi spearheaded the demand by introducing a resolution, urging the government to reinstate OPS for all government teachers and employees. He argued that the move was essential to securing their financial future, ensuring social security, and recognizing their years of dedicated public service.

Gogoi further criticized the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), contending that both schemes failed to provide adequate post-retirement benefits, leaving employees with insufficient financial support after superannuation. The debate underscored a growing demand for pension reforms in the state.





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