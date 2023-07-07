A delegation of 11 political parties from Assam has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) as why 2001 census data are being used for the delimitation process in the state.

The delegation in its representation to ECI cited three other northeastern states including Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) where the delimitation process was deferred in 2008.

''The delimitation process was deferred in three other northeastern states and J&K in 2008 considering the situation in those states. However, the Election Commission of India has recently completed the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir using 2011 census data, which is normal,'' the delegation said in its representation.

However, the delegation sought an explanation as to why the 2001 census data is being used for the delimitation process when the 2011 census data of Assam is available.

''We request you to give justification why in the case of Assam for the same delimitation process 2001 census data are used though 2011 census data for Assam are available. This deviation in the case of Assam needs clarification,'' the representation added.

The delegation further said that the sudden demerger of four newly created districts of Assam by the state government with the parent districts just before the Election Commission banning the creation of new administrative units apparently smacks of some conspiracy by the state government for preparation of delimitation proposal in favor of the main ruling party.

It further said that as country wise delimitation process will be undertaken in 2026, the present proposed delimitation process in Assam, which appears suspicious, is not considered necessary at all now.

As per the delegation, delimiting constituencies now based on the 2001 census will keep about 100 lakh people out of the process.

''When the last delimitation of constituencies in Assam was done in 1976 based on 1971 census data, the population taken into consideration was 146 lakhs. According to the 2001 and 2011 census, the population of Assam was respectively 266 and 312 lakh. If in 2021 census would have been held Assam’s population might have been about 350 lakhs or so. Delimiting constituencies now based on 2001 census data means keeping about 100 lakhs people out of the delimitation process,'' it added.

It further said that the proposed new constituencies should be of convenient geographical shape consistent with the aforesaid provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002, adding, ''The recently published draft is not a reflection of this sound and logical principle''.

''The Hon’ble President of India deferred the delimitation exercise in Assam on 08-02-2008 inter-alia on the ground that the NRC in respect of Assam is yet to be finished. The situation today is the same as was on 08-02-2008,'' the delegation said.

The delegation further demanded that the draft delimitation process should also wait for the final order of the Supreme Court (SC).

''The matter relating to delimitation is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court as the matter was challenged in a batch of petitions led by Writ Petition (Civil) No.454 of 2020. The matter has been listed for a final hearing. The draft delimitation process should also wait for the final order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,'' it said.

The opposition political parties of Assam include the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee; Raijor Dal; Assam Jatiya Parishad; Jatiya Dal, Assam; Assam Trinamool Congress; Nationalist Congress Party, Assam State Committee; Communist Party of India, Assam State Committee; Communist Party of India (Marxist), Assam State Committee; Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Assam State Committee; Rashtriya Janata Dal, Assam State Committee and Janata Dal (United), Assam Pradesh Committee.

Also read: Assam: 11 political parties from state stage protest in front of ECI office in Delhi over delimitation