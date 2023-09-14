The Opposition party staged a walk-out and protested on the floor of the House on the fourth day of the Autumn session of Legislative Assembly after speaker Biswajit Daimary refused to discuss CM's wife's land issue stating that it is not in the order.

Unhappy over the development and refusal to discuss the issue, the Opposition protested and raised slogans demanding a discussion on the issue.

Meanwhile, the speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes as the Opposition decided to walk out from the House protesting over the matter.

The Opposition members holding placards, have demanded an enquiry into CM's wife's land subsidy issue.



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