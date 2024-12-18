Opposition parties in Assam on Wednesday alleged that the death of a 45-year-old Congress worker “due to tear gas smoke” during a protest here is the result of a conspiracy, and demanded action against the culprit.

The Congress declared the deceased, the party’s Legal Cell secretary Mridul Islam, as the “first martyr” of the anti-corruption movement.

The incident occurred during a protest march to Raj Bhavan against a range of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against Adani Group.



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Mridul Islam, a member of the State Congress Legal Cell, reportedly collapsed following a confrontation with police and later succumbed at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The protest, organized by the Congress party, aimed to highlight issues such as the state government’s implementation of smart meters, the Adani scandal, and the "One Nation, One Election" proposal. Thousands of supporters gathered near the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans and demanding immediate action on these matters.

Tensions rose when protesters broke through police barricades in an attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan.

The police, in an effort to control the situation, used tear gas, which led to chaotic scenes. It was during this clash that Mridul Islam reportedly fell unconscious.