Orang National Park has been officially closed to tourists starting today, according to an announcement by the Mangaldoi Wildlife Division. The park, which is home to 125 rhinos, 26 tigers, elephants, deer, and a variety of bird species, will also halt its popular jeep and elephant safaris during this period.

The closure is an annual measure due to the arrival of the monsoon season, which has significantly worsened the condition of the park's internal roads. Pradipta Barua, a representative of the park's wildlife authority, emphasized that the decision is taken every year to protect the wildlife. "This period is very sensitive for the animals. The noise from vehicles and the presence of tourists can cause significant distress to them," Barua explained.

It is noteworthy that the number of tigers in the park has increased recently, reflecting a positive trend in the park's conservation efforts. The temporary closure aims to provide a tranquil environment for all species during the challenging monsoon months.

Tourists and safari operators are advised to respect the closure to ensure the safety and well-being of the park's inhabitants. Further updates will be provided by the Mangaldoi Wildlife Division as the monsoon season progresses.

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