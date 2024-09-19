The Assam Orunodoi 3.0 scheme is an initiative by the Assam government to provide financial assistance to economically disadvantaged families.

Over the course of the next few weeks 12 lakh more beneficiaries will come under the Laxman Rekha of India’s first State led women-centric DBT effort.

By early 2025, 37 lakh women will get a monthly support of ₹1250.

Who Can Apply?

> Widow, unmarried (above the age of 45 yrs), divorced and deserted women

> Transgender

> Person with a disability as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, irrespective of gender

> Old/Infirm women including those residing in Government registered old age home

> Wormen of the Household, where caring members are either disabled or aged (more than sixty years of age)

> Women in households, where any member is suffering from HIV/ Thalassemia/ Haemophilia/Cerebral Palsy/Leprosy/ Autism Spectrum Disorder

> Women in households without shelter

> Destituto women living on alms

> Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) women beneficiaries

> Women in the household where composite income is less than Rs 2 lacs per annum



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Who Cannot Apply:

> MP, MLAs, CFMs, FMs. Ex MPs Ex MLAs, Fx-CFMs, Ex-FMs

> Current Members of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Sodies and Autonomous Councils/VCDCs etc (in Sixth Schedule districts)

> Doctors, Engineers, Architects, Charted Accountants, Bank officials, Lawyers

University, College. Higher Secondary, Junior College, High School, Upper Primary and Lower Primary School teachers including contractual/temporary

> Any government regular employee, pensioner or contractual employee, including Anganwadi workers, Mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers, ASHA supervisors, Gaon Pradhan

> Government contractors and suppliers, real estate builders, industrialists, and trade license holders who pay Income tax

> Businessmen/entrepreneur shopkeepers, traders who pay income tax

Landholders other than small and marginal categories

> Owning motorized four-wheeler vehicles

> Beneficiaries under the Grunodol Plus scheme and any beneficiary of a similar scheme, receiving the same cash benefit from the state as Orunodol 3.0. or more than that

> Composite household income exceeds the limits notified in the extant Assam Food Security Rules under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA)