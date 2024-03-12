The illegal transportation of coal from Meghalaya to Assam, coupled with rampant overloading, has sparked outrage among the residents of both states. The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) and A•chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) Aradonga regional unit of West Khasi hills have taken a stand against this illicit trade, filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the in-charge of Aradonga police outpost.

The FIR alleges that coal-laden trucks, devoid of proper documentation, are traversing the Athiabari to Riangdo road, causing substantial damage to infrastructure and posing significant risks to public safety. The associations demand a thorough investigation into the involvement of Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) officials and transport authorities, urging swift legal action against those complicit in the illegal activities.

Furthermore, the truckers are accused of grossly overloading their vehicles, exceeding the permissible limits by a staggering margin. While regulations mandate a maximum gross loading weight of 18.5 tons, these trucks are reportedly carrying loads of up to 55 tons, wreaking havoc on roads and endangering lives.

The Meghalaya High Court's recent directive to the state government underscores the urgency of addressing road maintenance and enforcing stricter regulations to combat the exploitation of natural resources. However, both ADE and AHAM express disappointment over the lack of enforcement, highlighting the absence of challan orders for coal transportation within Meghalaya.

Coal traders reveal the existence of a syndicate system, facilitating illegal trade under the guise of legality. Trucks smuggle coal into Assam after paying hefty sums to a special gang, implicating high-level officials in the process.

When approached for comment, Bikram D. Marak, SP of West Khasi Hills District, assures that the matter is under investigation, with legal opinions being sought to address the alarming situation.