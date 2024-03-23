In Amguri Assembly constituency, more than 100 leaders and workers from the Congress party made a decisive move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a gathering graced by Minister Pijush Hazarika. The event, held in Charing, Sivasagar district, not only marked a massive influx into the BJP but also highlighted the growing momentum behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as asserted by Minister Hazarika.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hazarika highlighted the resounding support for Narendra Modi across the nation, stating, "Countrymen have already decided to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time." He stated the transformative impact of Modi's leadership, particularly in countering anti-establishment sentiments and fostering a pro-incumbency wave.

Reflecting on the developmental strides under the Modi administration, Minister Hazarika juxtaposed the achievements of the BJP government with the track record of the Congress party. He lauded the significant advancements in sectors like healthcare and education, attributing them to the proactive policies of the current government.

The minister's remarks resonated with the audience as he outlined the stark contrast between the BJP's governance and the Congress' legacy, citing notable statistics such as the surge in medical colleges and universities under the BJP regime.

Minister Hazarika urged the newly-inducted members to wholeheartedly commit themselves to the BJP's vision and actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The event also witnessed the presence of key BJP figures including Jorhat candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi, district president Mayur Borgohain and Youth Commission vice-chairman Angkita Dutta.

Following the induction ceremony, Minister Hazarika engaged with youth leaders at a function in Titabar Assembly constituency, reaffirming their collective resolve to propel Modi to a third term as Prime Minister.