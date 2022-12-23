Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on December 22 informed that the Assembly that over 3,000 schools in the state do not have proper toilet facilities for boys.

Besides this, at least more than 1,600 educational institutes lack such facilities for girl students, Pegu informed the Assembly.

''There is no drinking water provision in more than 1,100 schools, and no electricity connection in over 1,000 schools,'' the minister informed further.

Pegu further said that around 2,900 schools are run by single teachers, while around 4,800 educational institutes do not have any partition walls and they operate in a single room.

''Out of 3,117 schools without proper toilet facilities for boys, 2,747 are of the primary level and 370 of the secondary level,'' Pegu said while replying to a question by Congress MLA Debebrata Saikia.

The data shared by the minister, as many as 1,693 schools lack toilet facilities for girls, comprising 1,582 of the primary level and 111 of the secondary one.

''2,979 schools are run by single-teacher, while each of 15,161 educational institutes is run by two teachers, and 8,207 are three-teacher schools,'' he added.

He also clarified that all these were primary schools, and there were no secondary-level educational institutes falling into these categories.

The minister mentioned there are 4,799 primary schools without partition walls, down from 10,472 previously.

''A total of 1,107 schools, comprising 1,097 primary and 10 secondary institutes, do not have electricity connection. However, efforts are in place to sort out the same by January next year,'' Pegu avowed.

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