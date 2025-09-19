Assam: Over 3,200 patients benefit in landmark public healthcare drive in Barpeta

Barpeta district marked a milestone in healthcare delivery today with the successful organisation of its first-ever LAC-wise Mega Health Camp under Barpeta LAC.

The day-long camp, held at Bhella Higher Secondary School, drew more than 3,200 patients and is being hailed as a landmark in public healthcare outreach for the district.

Organised under the guidance of the district administration with support from multiple departments and institutions, the camp brought together medical specialists from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta, and the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Barpeta.

A wide range of services was provided, including diagnostic tests, screening for non-communicable diseases, and general health consultations. Out of 3,206 patients examined, 321 were referred to FAAMCH for advanced treatment to be carried out in the coming month.

Child health was a central focus, with screenings carried out for fifty priority ailments affecting children from birth to 18 years. Mobilisation efforts by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the Social Welfare Department ensured strong participation from schools and Anganwadi Centres.



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The event also saw collaboration across sectors, with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation conducting awareness and early cancer screenings, the Public Health Engineering Department promoting safe water and sanitation, and the Assam State AIDS Control Society raising awareness on HIV/AIDS. Education and Social Welfare departments played an active role in mobilising beneficiaries, creating a truly holistic healthcare environment.

The camp was attended by senior officials, including the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, the District Commissioner of Barpeta, and other senior district officers, reflecting strong administrative backing for the initiative. Officials announced that four more LAC-wise camps will be held in Barpeta district in the coming weeks, ensuring continuity and follow-up care.

Beneficiaries welcomed the initiative, with many rural families expressing relief at being able to access specialist medical care locally without the burden of travelling long distances. Experts have noted that the Barpeta Mega Health Camp could serve as a model for replication across Assam, highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare and multi-departmental collaboration.

With today’s success, Barpeta has set the tone for a new era of community-oriented healthcare, showing how government efforts, medical expertise, and social mobilisation can converge to reach even the most underserved populations.