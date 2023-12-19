In a decisive move to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, authorities in Karbi Anglong District of Assam have suspended over 500 driving licenses following a series of traffic violations.

This stringent action reflects the commitment of the Assam government to deter reckless driving and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

The penalties for traffic rule violations in Assam are notably severe, with first-time offenders facing fines up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders are dealt with even more harshly, incurring fines of Rs. 15,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years.

The crackdown on traffic violations is part of a broader strategy articulated by Chief Minister Sarma, aiming to reduce road accidents through a combination of punitive measures such as fines and the cancellation of driving licenses for those who repeatedly flout the rules.



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In line with this approach, the District Transport Offices (DTO) in Assam have been actively pursuing judicial processes to suspend or cancel driving licenses and permits as necessary.

This recent suspension of licenses in Karbi Anglong underscores the Assam government's resolve to take serious actions against individuals who endanger lives on the road by ignoring traffic regulations.

The message is clear: adherence to traffic laws is mandatory, and failure to comply will result in significant consequences, including the loss of the privilege to drive.

Taking to the X handle, Karbi Anglong Police wrote, "Another 56 Driving Licences of individuals of Karbi Anglong District have been suspended for 3 months for violating MV Act and rules. So far more than 500 DLs have been suspended by DTO, Karbi Anglong."