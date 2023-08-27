The flood situation in Assam took a dire turn on August 27 as reports surfaced of over 53,000 individuals stranded across six districts of the state due to the rising floodwaters.

The situation has been exacerbated by incessant rainfall, causing the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries to surge and inundate surrounding regions.

As per a report by ANI, Dhemaji, one of the worst-hit areas, has seen nearly 24,000 locals affected by the floods. In addition, the districts of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh have witnessed 12,000, 8,500, and 7,500 people marooned, respectively.

''The consistent heavy rainfall has led to a substantial increase in water levels in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, resulting in the flooding of nearby areas. Numerous parts of the state have reported the river's water level surpassing the danger mark,'' ANI quoted the Central Water Commission (CWC) as saying.

Presently, the Brahmaputra River has breached the danger level mark at locations including Dhubri and Neamatighat in Jorhat district, the Beki River at Road Bridge in Barpeta district, the Dikhou River in Sivasagar, and the Sankosh River at Golakganj in Dhubri district.

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood has spread across 120 villages spanning 11 revenue circles. Moreover, approximately 3000 hectares of crop area have been submerged in the flood-affected districts.

In Sonitpur district alone, 38 villages have succumbed to the floodwaters, with a staggering 426.50 hectares of crop area submerged under the deluge.

Tragically, the floods have claimed the lives of 14 individuals in Assam this year.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the relentless floodwaters have inflicted damage on vital infrastructure which includes the destruction of an embankment, four roads, Anganwadi centers, and irrigation canals in various parts of the state.

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