Hit by incessant rains in the past few days, incidents of flooding and erosion have intensified after the overflowing Brahmaputra River now poses a threat to Beki, Manas and Ai River in Jogighopa under Malegarh Panchayat in Bongaigaon district.

Within a fortnight, nearly three hundred families' houses have fallen into the river bed, according to sources.

The locals are angry that the water resources department has not taken any measures to prevent erosion since Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the area last year.

At present, with the erosion of the Brahmaputra, Beki, Manas and Ai rivers are taking a turn for the worse, as riverine area people move to safer places amid flood havoc..

After several appeals to the local MLA and mp from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency no erosion-prevention measures have been taken.

Also read : Assam floods displace 30,729 people, trigger landslides in multiple districts