Assam has successfully achieved its full paddy procurement target for the year 2024-25, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This marks the first time that the state has met its entire target, reflecting significant progress in Assam's agricultural sector. The milestone was marked by the procurement of 5,85,012.75 metric tonnes of paddy as of 8th June 2025.

The target for this procurement period was set at 5,85,500 metric tonnes. Despite falling just short of the set goal as of early June, the procurement window remains open until 30th June 2025. Officials express confidence that the final tally will not only meet but also potentially exceed the initial target.

This achievement is viewed as a notable success in enhancing the agricultural output of Assam, a state historically dependent on agriculture as a key economic driver. The accomplishment underscores the effectiveness of current agricultural policies and procurement strategies implemented by the state government.



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Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the significance of this milestone for Assam's agricultural narrative. He noted that reaching the full procurement target signifies a new chapter in the state's growth story. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the state's economy and bolster the confidence of farmers in government policies.

The successful procurement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the state administration, farmers, and agricultural bodies. Initiatives aimed at optimising procurement processes and providing support to farmers seem to have paid off, contributing to this unprecedented achievement.

With the procurement window still open, further efforts are underway to ensure that every last tonne of paddy is accounted for. This ongoing process hopes to set an even higher benchmark for subsequent years, establishing a solid foundation for continued agricultural prosperity in Assam.