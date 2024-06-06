Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 6 announced that the state panchayat elections will be held in the month of November this year.



Addressing the media, the chief minister stated that as part of the preparations, all development blocks will undergo restructuring, and the delimitation of panchayats is set to be completed by August-September.

CM Sarma also addressed the Assam Orunodoi Scheme, revealing the formation of a cabinet sub-committee tasked with reviewing the initiative.

This committee, comprising ministers Ajanta Neog, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and Bimal Bora, will deliver its report within a month, as announced by CM Sarma.



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