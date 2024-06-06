Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over the voting percentage in the minority-dominated Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies.

He described the turnout as 'alarming' and hinted at possible communalism from the Muslim community.

Speaking to the media Himanta Biswa Sarma said, " “The dangerous election results of Nagaon and Dhubri have again proved that the foundation of the social fabric of Assam is very weak... Rakibul Hussain won by over 10 lakh votes. What does this signify? It shows the danger in front of our society and 'jatiya jibon' (national life),” Sarma told reporters here.

"... You think about leading by over 10 lakh votes and not a single Hindu voted there; so how much is the danger in front of our social fabric?" claimed Sarma."

Further, the chief minister asserted that people tend to highlight the winning party election, however, according to him leading with 10 lakh votes wherein there are no Hindus questioning the existence of indigenous people in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also cited the example of the Nagaon LS Constituency wherein in all Hindu-dominated Assembly constituencies BJP took the lead, however, in places like Lahorighat, Dhing, Rupohi and Samaguri around 2.5 lakh voters made Congress win the LS seat.

"In Guwahati LS seat, Congress got around 4 lakh votes and people think people of Guwahati voted for Congress but the actual thing is voters from Goroimari, Tupamari among Muslim-dominated areas voted for Congress," he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that Hindu voters are not communal, as voters divide their respective votes either to BJP or Congress or even AGP, but on the other hand, even Badruddin Ajmal could not win with a margin of 10 lakh votes which certainly alarming.



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In the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Assam’s Dhubri constituency emerged with the highest voter turnout, reaching a staggering 92.08 per cent.

Interestingly, Barpeta and Nagaon constituencies also secured positions within the top 10 areas exhibiting robust voter participation, with the former registering a turnout of 85.24 per cent and the latter, 84.97.

Assam stepped into the electoral fray across three phases. The first phase, held on April 19, saw a turnout of 78.25 per cent, while the second phase on April 26 boasted a turnout of 77.35 per cent. In the third phase which was held on May 7, voter enthusiasm surged even further, reaching an impressive 81.71 per cent.

Dhubri and Barpeta made their mark on May 7 during phase three, while Nagaon set the tone on April 26 in the second phase of polling.

With approximately 2.6 million eligible voters registered in Dhubri, at least 2.45 million exercised their democratic right displaying a remarkable level of civic engagement.