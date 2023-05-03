In a sensational incident, a man was allegedly kidnapped from the Minister Colony in Dispur, Guwahati on May 3.

As per sources, the man identified as Santanu Roy was allegedly kidnapped by two men dressed as police personnel who had come along with four other unidentified miscreants dressed in civil dresses.



Santanu Roy who hails from Dhubri, was working as an electrician at the Minister Colony in Dispur.

Meanwhile, India TodayNE tried to contact Deputy Commissioner of Police who replied that he is unaware of the incindent. While on the other hand, the Officer-in-Charge of Dispur Police Station denied receiving any complaint with this regard. "I haven't received any such news, nor any complaint lodged in this regard", said Rupam Hazarika OC of Dispur Police Station.

This shocking incident has sent a ripple of fear among the residents as the city's most high security area is now under threat of prowling assailants, carrying out out their criminal activities under the nose of the authorities.

Surprisingly, the Dispur Police Station which is just few meters away from the high-security zone, is oblivious to the incident, thus raising several questions on the security preparedness of the city.

This incident has also put a big question mark on the city police and the security management in the high-security area while remaining unaware of the rising cases of crime.

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